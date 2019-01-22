Azerbaijan's stand installed at cuisine festival in Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Embassy in Kuwait has joined the international cuisine festival, which brought together 19 embassies and nearly 30 local organizations and enterprises of Kuwait. The festival was held as a part of the 25th Al-Qurain Cultural Festival, organized by the Kuwait`s National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, under patronage of the Al-Ahmadi governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, AZERTAC reports.

The embassies participating in the festival had a good opportunity for presenting the country's food products and the national cuisine.

The Azerbaijani stand featured souvenirs, booklets, samples of national cuisine, as well as materials about Azerbaijan's tourism potential and culture. An interactive tourist map of Azerbaijan, prepared by Kuwait's blogger, an electronic tourism expert of the Arab tourism organization was also presented at the festival.

The visitors were informed about the country's famous tourist destinations, tourism potential and sightseeing.

Al-Ahmadi governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Ali Al-Yoha, Secretary-General of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters got acquainted with the stands of the participant-embassies.

News.Az

News.Az