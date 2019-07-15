Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to put up 80 facilities for privatization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee will hold a regular auction on privatization of 80 state-owned facilities on August 14, Trend reports referring to

Of these, 46 are small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 22 are joint-stock companies, nine are non-residential areas, and three are vehicles.

Most of the small state-owned enterprises will be submitted for privatization with land plots. These enterprises include property complexes in Sumgayit, Balakan and Gakh, a recreation area in Sheki, and state facilities in the areas of trade and services in other regions of the country.

Of the non-residential sites put up for auction, five are located in Baku and four in Sumgayit.

The joint-stock companies being put up for auction are located in Baku and Shirvan, Aghjabadi and Yevlakh districts.

The vehicles put up for auction are of the "Mitsubishi", "Fiat" and "Nissan" brands of the release in 1997-2007. The initial price ranges from 3,000 to 4,200 manats.

News.Az

