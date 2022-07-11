Azerbaijan's TABIB appeals to the population regarding COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has appealed to the population regarding COVID-19 coronavirus, News.az reports.

"July 11 is World Population Day. By May 1, 2022, the population of Azerbaijan became 10 173 178 people. One of the reasons affecting the number of the population in recent years is a new type of coronavirus infection," TABIB said.

Noted that 6.37 million people have died from COVID-19 in the world so far. In Azerbaijan, this figure is 9,719: "Considering the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, we urge the population to be careful once again - Wash your hands frequently with soap, water, or an alcohol-based antiseptic; Cover your mouth with a twisted elbow or a piece of a napkin when you cough or sneeze, and then immediately dispose of that piece of napkin in a closed litter box; Keep a distance of at least 1 meter between you and others; Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as telephones, door supports; Ventilate closed spaces often; Avoid mass gatherings, use a mask when this is not possible; Taking into account the decrease in the level of protective immunity, vaccinate with a booster dose after the second dose or 6 months after exposure to the disease".

News.Az