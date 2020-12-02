Azerbaijan’s TABIB says tightening of coronavirus restrictions may be inevitable

Tightening of the coronavirus-related quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be inevitable in the event of a spike in the number of infections, Nazrin Mustafayeva, a member of the TABIB (Association for Management of Medical Territorial Units) Working Group on Infectious Diseases, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Mustafayeva said the rules introduced in connection with the coronavirus must be observed by everyone.

She also called on people over 65 to stay at home and isolate themselves.

