Azerbaijan’s tax revenues in budget amount to AZN 12.5 in 2021

The tax revenues transferred to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 12.5 billion manats in 2021, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.

The minister was speaking at a forum on the topic “Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: towards voluntary actions through digital transformation,” in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

Jabbarov also touched upon the ongoing measures to reduce the inflation rate in Azerbaijan, stating that the government has already developed a relevant program.

“We’re planning to transfer the activity of state bodies into the digital format,” he said.

The minister added that Azerbaijan is also intending to accelerate the restoration work in its liberated territories in 2022 and in the years to come.

News.Az