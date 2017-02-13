Azerbaijan's Transport Minister to receive citizens in Shirvan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Transport Minister Ziya Mammadov is to receive residents of Salyan, Neftchala and Shirvan in Shirvan for consideration of citizens' complaints and solution of existing transport problems on February 17.

According to sources in the ministry, the citizens willing to meet the minister can apply for registration from 09.00 until 18.00 on February 15 at the following locations:

- Shirvan city, 3 H.Aliyev Avenue;

- Neftchala, 15 H.Aliyev Avenue;

- Salyan, 3 Y.Gasimov str.

News.Az

