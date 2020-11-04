Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not fly over Armenian territory - Azerbaijani MoD

The information about the alleged downing of Azerbaijan’s two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) by Armenian Air Defense units is false, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not fly over the Armenian territory.

