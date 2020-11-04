Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not fly over Armenian territory - Azerbaijani MoD

  • Azerbaijan
The information about the alleged downing of Azerbaijan’s two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) by Armenian Air Defense units is false, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan’s UAVs do not fly over the Armenian territory.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

