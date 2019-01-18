Azercell introduces NNTV service

+ ↺ − 16 px

Enjoy watching 150 TV channels on your mobile phone.



“Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to launch NNTV service which allows subscribers to stream TV channels on a mobile phone. With this service, Azercell subscribers will be able to watch online 150 TV channels with high quality.

NNTV does not require any additional equipment (cables, antenna etc.) to subscribe to the channels. This technological solution allows you to watch channels anywhere in the network of any provider in HD quality. Streaming the world’s most famous and viewed channels on your smartphone, NNTV enables you to watch your favorite channels not only in the country but also on your visit abroad. Furthermore, you can download any video content to your mobile phone and watch later.

Subscribers desiring to use mobile TV service may choose between daily and monthly packages. Text AY or GUN to 5773 in order to activate monthly or day pack, respectively. In order to benefit from the service, subscribers need to download NNTV mobile app from Google Play (Android) and App Store (iPhone).

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/az/personal/services/partner_services/nntv/

News.Az

News.Az