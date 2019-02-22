Azercell provided medical aid to nearly 13000 people within the confines of the Corporate Social Responsibility strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC, also specializes in social projects aimed at improving people’s lives.

"Mobile Eye Clinic" and "Mobile Dental Clinic" are among these projects. Through their operations, these clinics visited not only Baku but also regions, providing care and treatment for children deprived of parental care, the elderly, the underprivileged families and the internally displaced persons. 628 children have benefited from the services of “Mobile Dental Clinic” in Baku and Absheron, in 2018.

The number of people receiving medical aid has exceeded 5,000 over the past 8 years. “Mobile Eye Clinic”, which started its operation on the International Children's Protection Day, on 1 June 2011, has provided medical aid to nearly 7,500 people over the years. It should be noted that, within the framework of these projects, all examinations and treatment are carried out by the “Caspian Compassion Project” (“Xəzər Qayğıkeşlik Layihəsi") Public Union, with the support of Azercell.

News.Az

News.Az