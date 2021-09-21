Azercell supported the first scientific-practical conference in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First International Scientific-Practical Conference was held with the organizational support of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aghdam, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Karabakh Revival Fund, Azercell Telecom LLC and ANAS Institute of Economics. The conference on "Building a new economy in Karabakh: development impulses from Aghdam" discussed important issues such as the economic capacity of the region, the natural resources and green energy potential of Karabakh as a whole, and the return of IDPs to Karabakh.

Attended by representatives of government agencies, economists, scientists and experts, the conference included discussions and presentations on "Innovative and digital Karabakh economy: a conceptual view", "Development potential and prospects of innovative economic spheres in Karabakh" and "Effective settlement of post-conflict areas".

Azercell provided the conference participants with high-speed internet services throughout the event. Azercell's network has also made it possible to hold some meetings of the conference online.

It is worth noting that Azercell Telecom is the first operator to start installing mobile infrastructure in our liberated territories, as well as 4G mobile network stations in Shusha. From the first day of military operations, Azercell's mobile network has been operating in the liberated regions. The disticts of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut and Sugovushan, along with many villages and other areas of Khojavend and Lachin districts are covered by Azercell's mobile network supporting 2G / 3G / 4G standards.

Actively involved in the process of reconstruction of the liberated territories, Azercell has also made it easier and faster for its subscribers to make donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund. Thus, subscribers can donate to the Fund via Azercell's "Kabinetim" application anytime, anywhere. The same function was made available for donations to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. It should be noted that Azercell transferred 1 million manats to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support our National Army in the first days of the battle.

Aiming to provide the population returning to Karabakh with the fastest mobile internet and advanced communication services, Azercell continues to intensively build mobile telecom infrastructure in liberated areas. We are confident that the LTE network established by Azercell in Karabakh and surrounding areas will give impetus to the rapid development of these areas.

Azercell Telecom will continue its efforts for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, ensuring perfect communication in every corner of our country.

News.Az