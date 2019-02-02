Azercell supports female entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center established by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2009 with the view to foster business innovation and improve entrepreneur

The Center joins “Social Entrepreneurship Laboratory” program sponsored by the company “Education HUB”, with the support of US Embassy in Azerbaijan. Within the project, internship clinic was organized at the Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. In the framework of two-day internship 15 young females from Barda, Mingachevir, Aghdam and Yevlakh will receive information about current opportunities, financial resources for social entrepreneurship and other issues related to this field. The representatives of several banks operating in Azerbaijan, as well as of Coca-Cola Company, will share their experience with the participants.

Moreover, the women from 4 regions will get the chance to study startup projects in Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center during the visit. Participants will get acquainted with the people qualified in the field of social entrepreneurship and hold discussions on how to avoid failure during the first years of business.

It should be noted that, during its 10 years activity Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has implemented several projects aimed at creating successful business environment and improving digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and hosted numerous international events. Currently, Barama is one of the leading startup incubation centers and with the support of PASHA Bank expands its operation successfully in this field.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country.

Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az