Azercosmos exports services worth $18 million to 48 countries in eleven months

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, exported satellite telecommunication services worth $18 million to 48 countries in January-November 2023, according to the December edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications, News.az reports.

Azercosmos’ revenues from export of services made up 78% of its total revenues.

The top five satellite telecommunication services exports in January-November 2023 are the United Kingdom with $5.2 million, Luxembourg with $3.7 million, the UAE with $1.5 million, Germany with $959,400 and Nigeria with $675,800.


