AzerGold unveils unique silver coin dedicated to Baku

AzerGold CJSC has launched a distinctive silver coin dedicated to Baku, showcasing the seamless fusion of antiquity and modernity reflected in the city’s architectural monuments.

The unique coin called Baku symbolizes the historical significance, rich cultural heritage and dynamic development of the capital city, News.Az reports, citing AzerGold CJSC. The historical Maiden Tower depicted on the coin, which adds an additional charm to the beauty of our capital with its centuries-old legends, and the Heydar Aliyev Centre, a pearl of contemporary Azerbaijani architecture and modern symbol of our capital with its unusual and complex building structure, harmonize the past and future. This harmony is complemented by the Shah Mosque, which has witnessed centuries, and the three magnificent skyscrapers of postmodern architectural style – Flame Towers. This composition is surrounded by eight-pointed star ornaments in the upper part, and the emerald waves of the Caspian Sea in the lower part.The coin is minted from high-quality silver in 3D format by applying modern Smartminting technology – the most innovative production method in numismatics.For information, AzerGold CJSC first applied this technology last year for the production of a unique gold coin called “100 Years and A Legacy Beyond That” dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.In the production process of the Baku coin traditional handicrafts were applied together with innovative technology. The new-generation silver coin is a perfect gift for both coin collectors and lovers of our capital.The new 999.9 pure silver coin with a weight of two ounces is available for customers at the Sales and Exchange Centre of AzerGold CJSC located at 3 Bulbul Avenue, Baku, and at online sales on page www.azergold.gift. AzerGold CJSC first produced different coins from the Azerbaijani gold and silver and gold bars in 2018 and introduced them to the local retail market in 2019. The company's main objective is to promote the development of Azerbaijan's precious metals market, ancient jewelry traditions, and stimulate retail sales.

