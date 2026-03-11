Yandex metrika counter

European gas prices climb amid Hormuz supply fears

European gas prices climb amid Hormuz supply fears
Gas prices across Europe and the United Kingdom rose sharply as concerns grew that the conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global energy supplies.

Markets reacted to unconfirmed reports that Iran had begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route used to transport fuel worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Any disruption to traffic through the strait could impact deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to both Europe and Asia.

The benchmark European gas price increased by about 5.7 percent during morning trading, while the main British wholesale gas contract climbed roughly 6 percent.

Tensions escalated further after the United States Central Command said US forces had “eliminated” 16 Iranian vessels that it claimed were laying mines near the waterway.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

