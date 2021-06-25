Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli discloses volume of oil production in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the first five months of 2021, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 9.5 million tons of oil produced in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan produced 14.3 million tons of oil (including condensate) in the first five months of the year.

The production of oil (including condensate) decreased by 918,7 thousand tons compared to the same period a year before.

During the reporting period, "Shah Deniz" accounted for 1.6 million tons (condensate) of oil produced in Azerbaijan, while SOCAR's oil output amounted to 3.2 million tons (including condensate).

News.Az