Azerkosmos increases export of satellite and telecom services by 10.2 percent

Over January-July, 2020, Azerkosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $28.1 million to 27 countries, which is 10,2 percent higher compared to the same period last year, according to the August edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azerkosmos` revenues from the export of services for the reported term made up 90% of its total revenues, the company said.

The leading countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are the US, the UK, France, Malaysia and the UAE.

