AZN 2M allocated for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Bilasuvar
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures on construction of carpet weaving workshop in Bilasuvar district and supply with equipments.
APA reports that AZN 2 million was allocated from state budget for 2018 to Azerkhalcha OJSC for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Bilasuvar and supply with equipments.
