AZN 3 million allocated for drilling of sub-artesian wells in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the Order about additional measures related to the improvement of the supply of irrigation water to the sowing areas and satisfaction of people’s demand for the drinking water in the Goranboy region, APA reports.

According to the order, AZN 3.0 (three) million have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company from the funds stipulated in item 1.8.12 of the document entitled as “Distribution of funds intended for state fixed capital investment (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2020” for the purpose of designing and drilling of 43 units of sub-artesian wells for improvement of supply of irrigation water to the sowing areas and homestead lands used for sowing and satisfaction of demand of population for the drinking water in 31 residential settlements with the population of 70,278 people of Goranboy region.

The Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijani Republic should provide financing in the amount indicated in the 1st part of this Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic should solve the issues arising from this Order.

