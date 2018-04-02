Yandex metrika counter

AZN 45.3mln allocated for irrigation of winter pastures in Sabirabad and Salyan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on implementing meliorative measures in winter pastures in Sabirabad and Salyan districts.

In order to irrigate 11,000 hectares of winter pasture areas, AZN 45.3 million has been allocated to the Melioration and Water Economy OJSC from the state budget, APA reported.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide funding in the relevant amount.

News.Az


