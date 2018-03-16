AZN 4mln allocated for construction of modular schools in four districts

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the construction of modular schools in the Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab districts, according to APA.

Under the order, AZN 915,000 has been allocated to the Ministry of Education for the purpose of construction of 11 modular schools in Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab districts.

News.Az

News.Az