Yandex metrika counter

AZN 5.17mln allocated for construction modular schools in Azerbaijan’s south

  • Economics
  • Share
AZN 5.17mln allocated for construction modular schools in Azerbaijan’s south

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the development of education in the Jalilabad, Masalli and Yarimdli districts.

AZN 5,177,000 has been allocated from the state budget to the Ministry of Education for the construction of 15 modular schools with the total capacity of hosting 992 pupils, APA reported.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the relevant amount.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      