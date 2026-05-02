Babiš to hold first meeting with Zelensky at Yerevan summit

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Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since taking office during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, according to iDnes.cz.

The prime minister confirmed on Friday, May 1, that he will travel to the Armenian capital following a tour of Central Asia. While Babiš did not disclose specific details regarding the agenda for the talks with Zelensky, he emphasized the importance of the meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In addition to the Ukrainian leader, Babiš plans to hold bilateral discussions with UK prime minister Keir Starmer, Serbian premier Đuro Macuto, and Moldovan president Maia Sandu.

The meeting represents a notable pragmatic recalibration for Babiš, who was appointed prime minister on December 9, 2025, after his ANO movement won over 34% of the vote. During his campaign, he repeatedly pledged to scrap the Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine, arguing that taxpayer funds should be spent on the domestic population.

Since taking office, however, Babiš has stated that the initiative will continue under a coordinating role, provided it is fully funded by international partners rather than the Czech budget.

Zelensky’s arrival in Yerevan follows a strategic visit to Baku on April 25, where he secured new defense-industrial agreements with Azerbaijan. The upcoming EPC summit in Armenia is expected to focus on energy and economic security, as well as geopolitical stability in Europe.

The potential withdrawal of US forces follows President Trump’s frustration with European allies, including Chancellor Friedrich Merz, over their lack of support in the conflict with Iran.

While Babiš has ruled out visiting Ukraine in the near future, he suggested that a subsequent meeting with Zelensky could occur at an upcoming reconstruction conference in Poland.

News.Az