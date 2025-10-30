- News
- Yerevan Summit
Tag:
Yerevan Summit
-
The first-ever bilateral summit between the EU and Armenia began on Tuesday in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.05 May 2026-12:40
-
-
Today, Yerevan has found itself at the center of major European politics. The Armenian capital is hosting the eighth summit of the European Political Community — a format that brings together leaders of EU member states and non-EU countries to discuss security, the economy, energy, connectivity, and the future of the European continent. The official motto of this year’s meeting is “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe.”04 May 2026-14:01
-
-
-
-
-
-
The summit of the European Political Community begins in Yerevan today.04 May 2026-10:41
-
-
Turkey’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is visiting Yerevan to attend a major regional summit, marking a significant diplomatic moment between Türkiye and Armenia.04 May 2026-10:00
-
-
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since taking office during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, according to iDnes.cz.02 May 2026-13:23
-
-
The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Armenia and the European Union (EU) will hold their inaugural bilateral summit on May 4-5.26 Mar 2026-20:56
-
-
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has no plans to visit Armenia for the European Political Community (EPC) summit scheduled in Yerevan in May 2026, Caliber.Az reports, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.30 Oct 2025-17:03
-