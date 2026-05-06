Baby formula recalled after toxin found by FDA

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A baby formula recall has raised fresh safety concerns for parents after U.S. regulators detected a toxin linked to vomiting in several batches of infant formula.

The a2 Milk Company has voluntarily recalled three batches of its a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula following testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which found the presence of cereulide, News.Az reports, citing Fox Business.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus and is known to cause vomiting-type food poisoning. Health experts note that the toxin is heat-stable, meaning it can survive cooking and remain active even in the acidic conditions of the human stomach.

The recall affects more than 63,000 units, with over 16,000 already sold to consumers in the United States. The impacted formula, designed for infants aged 0 to 12 months, was distributed through the company’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were sold in 31.7-ounce tins with use-by dates of July 15, 2026, January 15, 2027, and January 21, 2027. The affected batch numbers are 2210269454, 2210324609 and 2210321712.

Officials said no illnesses have been reported so far, but warned that cereulide contamination poses a potential risk, particularly for infants. Consumers are being urged to stop using the product immediately and either discard it or return it for a full refund.

The company noted that importation rights for the product expired at the end of 2025 and that the formula had already been discontinued and removed from sale before the recall began.

The incident follows earlier recalls in the infant formula industry this year involving major manufacturers, highlighting ongoing concerns about food safety and contamination risks in products designed for the most vulnerable consumers.

News.Az