Tesla Cybertruck faces new safety recall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla is recalling 173 Tesla Cybertruck vehicles from the 2024–2026 model years after identifying a defect that could cause wheels to detach while driving, News.Az reports, citing Quartz.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue originates in the brake rotor stud holes, where cracks may develop. This can allow wheel studs to loosen from their hubs, potentially making the vehicle harder to control and, in some cases, leading to complete wheel separation. Drivers may notice vibrations or unusual noise as early warning signs.

The recall applies only to Cybertrucks equipped with optional 18-inch steel wheels. Tesla is covering the full cost of replacing wheel hubs and rotors for affected owners.

This latest action adds to a growing list of safety recalls involving the Cybertruck, which has now faced 11 recalls since deliveries began in late 2023. Previous issues included an accelerator pedal defect linked to the use of soap during assembly and a stainless-steel exterior trim panel that could detach and become a road hazard.

The NHTSA has also recorded 124 complaints and launched four separate investigations related to the vehicle, according to reports.

Earlier this year, Tesla issued another major recall affecting nearly all Cybertrucks produced through late February due to a cant rail trim panel issue.

The recall comes amid broader challenges for the Cybertruck, which has struggled commercially. Sales have fallen short of earlier projections, including a 2024 target of around 250,000 units, while recent monthly deliveries have reportedly averaged about 3,500 vehicles.

News.Az