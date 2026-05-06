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Tesla to recall nearly 219,000 US vehicles over camera lag

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Tesla to recall nearly 219,000 US vehicles over camera lag
Source: Reuters

Tesla is recalling nearly 219,000 vehicles in the United States due to a delay in rearview camera images that could increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The regulator stated that the rearview camera display in affected vehicles may experience a delay when the car is shifted into reverse, potentially reducing driver visibility.

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Tesla has issued an over-the-air software update aimed at resolving the problem.

Last month, the NHTSA closed an investigation into approximately 2.6 million Tesla vehicles concerning a feature that allowed cars to be moved remotely, after determining it was associated only with low-speed incidents.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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