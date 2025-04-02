Badra Gunba inaugurated as president of Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Badra Gunba, who was elected president of Abkhazia on March 2, has officially been inaugurated as the leader of the republic.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in Sukhum at the state assembly hall, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I swear to the entire multiethnic nation of Abkhazia that I will dedicate my knowledge and efforts for the sake of its well-being, peace and tranquility. In my activities, I will strictly adhere to the Constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia, ensuring its strict observance by government agencies and the protection of the rights and freedoms of all the republic’s citizens," he said before the republic’s parliamentary delegates and judges of the Constitutional Court.

The Abkhazian leader assured his compatriots that the "power vested in him by the Constitution and the people will be directed toward serving the country, protecting its sovereignty and independence, improving the quality of life of its citizens and its economic development." "We will do everything possible in order to preserve our unique culture, language and storied history. Thank you for placing your trust in me," he emphasized.

About election

The snap presidential election was held in two rounds, on February 15 and March 1. In the first round, no candidate garnered the necessary number of votes. In the runoff, 54,954 voters, or 54.73%, cast ballots for Gunba, while his opponent, opposition politician Adgur Ardzinba, received 41,708 votes, or 41.54%.

Gunba, 43, is Abkhazia’s sixth president.

