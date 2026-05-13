Bahamas prime minister re-elected in early election victory
Source: Reuters
Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis and his ruling Progressive Liberal Party were re-elected on Tuesday, making him the first leader to be elected to a second consecutive term in nearly 30 years.
"The Bahamian people have spoken, and I receive their verdict with humility and gratitude," Davis said , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
"This victory is a mandate to keep moving The Bahamas forward, to expand opportunity, strengthen security, ease the pressure on families, and deliver progress across our islands."
By Faig Mahmudov