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Bahamas prime minister re-elected in early election victory

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Bahamas prime minister re-elected in early election victory
Source: Reuters

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip ​Davis and his ruling ‌Progressive Liberal Party were re-elected on Tuesday, making ​him the first ​leader to be elected ⁠to a second ​consecutive term in ​nearly 30 years.

"The Bahamian people have spoken, and ​I receive their ​verdict with humility and gratitude," ‌Davis ⁠said , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"This victory is a mandate to keep moving ​The ​Bahamas ⁠forward, to expand opportunity, strengthen ​security, ease ​the ⁠pressure on families, and deliver progress across ⁠our ​islands."


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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