Bahrain planning to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan

Bahrain’s Gulf Air is planning to launch regular flights to Baku, the company said in a message posted on its website.

Trend reports that according to the message, the airline plans to significantly expand its activities this year and open a big number of new direct flights. One of these destinations is Baku.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.

News.Az

