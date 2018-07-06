Baku and Bucharest intend to establish direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania's state airline company TAROM intends to open a direct flight from Bucharest to Baku this year, the General Director of the airline company Werner Wolf said.

"The company plans to open a number of new routes in the coming months, and will invest in the renewal and expansion of the air fleet. We plan to open direct flights to Baku, Odessa and Tbilisi by the end of 2018," the Romanian media cited Wolf as saying.

Earlier it was noted that, the flights are planned to be carried out on the A318 aircraft.

News.Az

News.Az