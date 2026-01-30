Baku, Ashgabat align on 2026 cooperation, focus on Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have reviewed priorities for their 2026 cooperation agenda, reaffirming a commitment to deepen bilateral ties across energy, transport, and regional connectivity.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Gurbanmammet Elyasov to discuss the next steps in strengthening the partnership between Baku and Ashgabat, News.Az reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The sides “synchronized their clocks” on key issues of bilateral cooperation and positively assessed the results of 2025, describing the year as a new and dynamic chapter in Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations.

The meeting highlighted an active bilateral agenda last year, marked by high-level reciprocal visits and an expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges. Officials said these developments helped build stronger political trust and broaden people-to-people contacts.

It was emphasized that bilateral relations continue to advance in the spirit of brotherhood and strategic partnership, driven by the initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

Both sides underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, including joint initiatives within the Middle Corridor, which is seen as a key route for enhancing regional connectivity between Asia and Europe.

In addition, officials discussed expanding collaboration in trade, economic development, culture, and humanitarian fields, signaling an intent to diversify cooperation beyond traditional sectors.

The talks also covered upcoming international forums, meetings, and events scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in 2026, with coordination aimed at maximizing diplomatic and economic outcomes.

Special attention was given to the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and Azerbaijan, planned for autumn 2026 in Turkmenistan. Azerbaijan’s participation for the first time as a full member in this format was described as a significant milestone that could further strengthen regional dialogue and cooperation.

The meeting underscored both countries’ shared interest in building a more connected, stable, and cooperative regional framework heading into 2026.

