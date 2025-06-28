Baku demands urgent investigation into fatal raid on Azerbaijanis in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku demands an urgent investigation by Russian authorities following a deadly raid on Azerbaijanis conducted by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg on the morning of June 27.

"We express our deep concern over the raids by the Russian Federal Security Service on the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg on the morning of June 27, which resulted in the deaths of our compatriots, the serious injuries of some of them, and the detention of 9 people," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

"We expect from the Russian side to conduct an urgent investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators of this unacceptable violence to justice as soon as possible," the ministry noted.

News.Az