Baku Energy Week to kick off on Wednesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 1 to 4 June 2022, the Baku Energy Week will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan. Taking into account current trends in the energy sector, the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan has united 3 major events under its brand - the 27th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports.

Baku Energy Week is the most prestigious event in the oil and gas and energy sector of the Caspian region. This year, 250 companies from 31 countries of the world will take part in the exhibitions and the forum. Among countries: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Georgia, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, India, Kazakhstan, China, Netherlands, Norway, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, USA, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, France, Croatia, Switzerland and Japan.

The event is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The Baku Energy Week is expected to be attended by such high-ranking guests as:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia (Minister of Mining and Energy); Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova (Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development); Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy; General Director of the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission; Energy Ministers of Romania, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan; Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran; General Secretary of the International Energy Forum; General Secretary of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum; Deputy Secretary of State, Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition; Indonesian Director General for Oil and Gas (Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources); Additional Secretary, Department of Energy, Republic of India; Member of the Board and Executive Director (Bulgargaz EAD); General Director of the TANAP Consortium.

As part of the additional program of the Baku Energy Week, bilateral business meetings (B2B) will traditionally be held. Thematic sessions will cover the following topics: “Advanced automation solutions in the Oil and Gas industry”, “HSE-management in the Oil and Gas industry”, “Large diameter pipes for specific applications”, Clients vs Vendors “How to become a demanded vendor in the Oil and Gas market”, Technologies - Drones, crawlers/robots, AGT Low Carbon, Renewables, “Women in power industries”, Agility, “Travel to the energy industry of Azerbaijan and a look into the future”. There will also be presentations of participating companies.

News.Az