Baku Expo Center to host 13th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition

The 13th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition EduExpo will be held at Baku Expo Center from October 10-12, AzerTag reports.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC) and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. General sponsor of the exhibition is Kapital Bank.

The EduExpo exhibition is one of the most effective tools to promote educational services in Azerbaijan; this is a unique platform that provides an opportunity to meet both local and foreign universities with the main target audience - students and their parents, as well as a platform for creating new and strengthening existing business ties.

EduExpo 2019 is:

1) The largest international exhibition in the field of education in the country and in the region, gathering at its site leading domestic and foreign universities, educational centers, language courses and consulting companies in the field of education. Among the foreign participants are representatives of Belarus, the Czech Republic, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and etc. For the first time, the list of exhibitors will include the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, the Institute of Continuing Education in Moscow, the Medical University named after Shahid Beheshti, the University named after Marie Curie-Sklodowska in Lublin, Singapore Institute of Management Development in Tashkent, universities of the Novosibirsk region, State Examination Center, Digital Skills project and LexSolar company.

2) Leading Azerbaijani universities: ADA University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Baku Slavic University, Baku State University, and etc.

3) The innovative stand of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan where, right at the exhibition, it will be possible to get information on the latest methods of raising and educating children from the Child Development Center specialists. The stand will also feature a Vocational Training Center based on Korean education standards, as well as an IT Zone.

4) The joint stand of the European Union, where various European educational institutions, language courses, student exchange programs and much more will be presented.

5) Categories such as preschool education, secondary education, professional and specialized secondary education, higher education, master, MBA, postgraduate, doctorate, programs for studying abroad and exchange students, language courses, courses, summer schools, training, educational and methodical literature. The full list can be found at https://eduexpo.az/en-content/11.html

6) Meeting with a target audience of 12,000 people over 3 exhibition days, the opportunity to visually present your field of activity.

7) An interactive platform for demonstrating the latest achievements and innovations in the field of education, promising start-ups, and mechanisms for introducing IT technologies into educational processes.

8) A rich business and entertainment program, including B2B meetings, university presentations, competitions, masterclasses, Fibonacci games and much more.

