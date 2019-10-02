Baku Expo Center to host Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

From the 22nd to the 25th of October one of the country’s largest exhibitions, the Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, BakuBuild, will be held at

First held in 1995, the exhibition celebrates its anniversary year with a new logo. Over its 25 years of success, the exhibition has gathered at its site about 5,000 companies from more than 35 different countries. Over the many years of its work, the exhibition has established itself as a reliable business platform where the entire construction market of the Caspian region meets. At the exhibition, business relationships are established, and innovative technologies and equipment for the construction industry are demonstrated. Over the years of its existence, the BakuBuild exhibition has contributed to the introduction of new technologies on the country’s market and the attraction of investments that have developed and improved local production. Many exhibitors have been following the exhibition for many years, sharing their history with the history of the exhibition.

In its anniversary year, BakuBuild intends to further strengthen the international contacts of its participants by bringing together more than 200 companies from the CIS, Europe and Asia. The exhibition will be attended by national groups from Germany, Iran, Italy, the UAE and many other countries. For the first time, Turkey is participating in the national group, while Russia will join the event with its regional stands (Kirov, Kurgan, Lipetsk, Samara, Smolensk, Tyumen and Vladimir regions, as well as Bashkortostan, Karachay-Cherkessia, Mordovia and North Ossetia-Alania). Among the participants are companies such as Assa Abloy, AZROS-PL, JAF, Caspian Electric, Fakhreddin-K, Nabucco, NB Group, Pimapen, Kronospan, Taleh-I, Universal Makina, Akkord Cement (Gazakh cement plant), Technonikol and etc. The registration sponsor is a permanent exhibitor - NB Group.

BakuBuild 2019 will showcase sectors such as building materials, roofing and insulation, interiors, decoration materials, design, paints, varnishes and floor coatings, landscape architecture and design, facades, windows, doors, construction equipment and technology, metal rolling, and light and electrical products. Participants will clearly demonstrate to the professional visitors of the exhibition the latest innovations and achievements of the construction industry, while the guests of the exhibition will be able to test the presented products directly at the exhibition.

The programme of additional events at the exhibition will present numerous opportunities for business meetings, panel discussions and presentations of copyright projects.

So, within the framework of the anniversary programme, on the 5th of October the installation of birdhouses and bird feeders will take place in the Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. Landscaping works of the Botanical Garden have become a kind of positive tradition for the regular exhibitors and organizers. Thus, the partners and friends of the BakuBuild exhibition, celebrating its anniversary, will contribute to the preservation of the number and species range of birds.

For the first time within the framework of BakuBuild on the initiative of Caspian Event Organisers and with support from AZPROMO Buyer Mission will be held. The mission is implemented in order to create conditions for visitors-purchasers to ensure the most efficient and comfortable working environment at the exhibition.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan also plans to hold the Architect Talks project, as well as a competition for young architects.

The Caspian International Furniture, Interiors and Design Exhibition, Caspian MebelExpo 2019, will be held at the same site as BakuBuild. This year, both local and foreign manufacturers will participate in the exhibition, which will present upholstered furniture, kitchen sets, interior doors and furniture accessories.

Thus, with a new logo and a great history, the BakuBuild exhibition keeps pace with the trends in the development of modern business, allowing you to meet your target audience face-to-face over several days and do business here and now.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Town Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Housing Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMB), The Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC). The exhibition is organized by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO).

News.Az

