Baku hosts 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women

The 6th Congress of Azerbaijan Women has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader, founder of the women’s movement in Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Congress of Women of independent Azerbaijan, bringing together nearly 600 women.

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva read out the congratulatory letter of President Ilham Aliyev to the event participants.

The Congress will feature four panel sessions on the Great Return, gender issues, as well as women rights.

State officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, Azerbaijani MPs, renowned public and political figures, as well as members of the Embassies accredited to Azerbaijan will address the event.

