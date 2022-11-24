Baku hosts 6th International Banking Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th International Banking Forum kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The two-day forum brings together heads of relevant state institutions, commercial banks, local and foreign business and public organizations, international financial institutions, as well as representatives of about 200 influential organizations and companies from Türkiye, the United States, the EU, CIS and Middle Eastern countries.

The forum will feature seven panel sessions on various topics.

The forum organized annually in Baku is the most prestigious financial and banking event in the region.

News.Az