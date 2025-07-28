Baku hosts 8th Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Commission meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Baku.

Mikayil Jabbarov, Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on a solid historical foundation, cultural proximity and mutual respect between the two fraternal peoples, News.Az reports.

“Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are implementing important joint projects and initiatives. We explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation and mutual investments across various sectors, including business, trade, energy, transport, industry and agriculture,” Mikayil Jabbarov noted.

He underlined that 75 companies with Turkmen capital operate in Azerbaijan in the fields of industry, transport, construction, trade and services.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that cooperation with Turkmenistan on revitalizing the East-West transport corridor and increasing the efficiency of the Middle Corridor also plays a key role. The volume of transit transportation between the two countries has shown consistent growth in recent years. According to the last year’s results, this indicator exceeded 2 million tons, while in the first half of this year it exceeded 1 million ton.

The meeting focused on opportunities for strengthening the two countries’ partnership in trade, energy, industrial parks, transport, business, agriculture and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, underscored the broad prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan across various domains. He shared his views on prospects for the development of partnership.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol on the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

News.Az