Baku hosts Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition

The Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event brings together oil and gas experts, as well as representatives of companies from Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of countries.

The exhibition features new technology products.

Established as the leading oil and gas event in the region, it is renowned for its high calibre peer-selected technical papers, expert panel sessions on the key issues facing the Caspian region, and unparalleled networking with upstream oil and gas experts.

