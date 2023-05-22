Baku hosts conference co-organized by Azerbaijani Parliament, OSCE PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference, themed “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and and Sustainable Development”, kicked off in Baku.

The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, and other officials are taking part in the conference.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the "Role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".

News.Az