Baku hosts Days of Uzbek Culture

The Days of Uzbek Culture, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, opened Sunday at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, featuring a concert program with artists from both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The event also includes a photo exhibition highlighting Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage, history, and modern achievements, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov described the event as a vivid expression of mutual respect and friendship between the two fraternal nations. He emphasized its significance for the entire Turkic world, noting the long-standing tradition of reciprocal culture days as a commitment to preserving shared spiritual heritage.

Jafarov highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, rooted in common language, rich traditions, and shared religious values. He also noted that these relations extend to political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation through multilateral organizations such as the Organization of Turkic States, UNESCO, ICESCO, and the CIS.

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Culture Bahodir Ahmadov said the event reflects the high level of cultural cooperation, mutual respect, and shared values between the two nations. He added that the concert, carefully prepared for the occasion, featured both Uzbek performers and Azerbaijani music and art, underscoring the countries’ close cultural connections.

The concert showcased music and dance performances highlighting Uzbekistan’s rich heritage.

The Days of Uzbek Culture aim to strengthen friendship, promote humanitarian cooperation, and expand cultural dialogue. The event will run through December 20.

As part of the program, the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Joint Cultural Commission is scheduled for December 15. Performances include the Navruz dance ensemble and the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Mirzo Ulugbek secondary school in Fuzuli, which was built by Uzbekistan in 2023. Additional cultural programs are planned for the visiting Uzbek delegation in Baku.

The event follows the Days of Uzbek Culture held in Baku in 2023 and the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Tashkent in 2024.

News.Az