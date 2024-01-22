Baku hosts event on pre-election poll conducted across Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US-based ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP has arranged an event regarding the pre-election survey it has conducted in Azerbaijan ahead of the snap presidential election scheduled to be held in the country on February 7, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Vlada Galan, a representative of the ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP, noted that the organization had observed the election processes in a host of countries, including the U.S., Hungary, Romania, Israel and the Czech Republic. She said that the upcoming election to be held in Azerbaijan would be the 25th global election observed by the organization. She further noted that it is the 5th time the organization would observe the election in Azerbaijan.

“We will monitor the election in the 40 regions of Azerbaijan. We will mainly conduct a survey covering various themes such as the country's economic situation, security, and achievements in Karabakh,” another representative of the organization George Birnbaum emphasized.

Birnbaum said that the survey would also feature the opinions of scientists and intellectuals.

"We will conduct surveys at 500 polling stations across the country with a team of 25 observers. We will prepare internal reports every 3 hours during the day. The pre-election poll results will be announced next week," he noted.

The Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League will conduct an exit poll together with the ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP on the voting day in the snap presidential election to be held on February 7.

News.Az