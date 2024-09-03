Baku Initiative Group, Maore Committee embark on collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Maore Committee signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The document was signed on the sidelines of an international conference on “Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of Comoros Union”, organized by the BIG in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov stressed that the memorandum outlines the prospects for future collaboration, including support for the Comoros in economic, social, and political matters.The BIG is a diplomatic and advocacy organization based in Baku, Azerbaijan, focused on fostering dialogue and cooperation on issues related to colonized peoples, self-determination, and human rights. The Baku Initiative Group has been involved in creating safe spaces for dialogue, such as conferences on self-determination and the rights of colonized peoples.

