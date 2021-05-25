Baku Metro to resume operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The operations of Baku Metro will be allowed starting May 31, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov.

Speaking at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tueday, the top official noted that this step was taken due to the fact that recently there has been a positive trend in connection with the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan.

News.Az