Baku Metro to suspend work over coronavirus

From 00:00 July 4 to 06:00 July 20, passenger traffic will be suspended in the Baku Metro, News.Az reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In cities and areas where the special quarantine regime has been tightened, all public transport will be stopped on weekends on the following days:

From 00:00 July 4 to 06:00 on July 6;

From 00:00 July 11 to 06:00 July 13;

From 00:00 July 18 to 06:00 July 20.

As part of measures to reduce the spread of the virus, it is forbidden to gather in groups of more than 5 people in public places throughout the country, including on the streets and boulevards.

The special quarantine regime is extended from 06.00 July 5 to 06.00 July 20. It will cover Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masally, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Absheron region, as well as Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts.

