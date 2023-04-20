Baku places Armenian citizen on international wanted list for burning national flag of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian citizen Aram Nikolyan was placed on the international wanted list for burning the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

As previously reported, the Azerbaijan State flag was burned during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Armenia, on April 14, with demonstrative actions aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity. The investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan under articles 12.2, 283.2.1, 12.2, 283.2.2 and 12.2, 324 is still ongoing in the General Prosecutor's Office's Investigative Department.

According to preliminary investigations, Aram Nikolyan Vreji, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia born on September 28, 1982 in Yerevan, and the head of the design studio of the Public Television of Armenia, along with a group of unknown individuals, intentionally set fire to the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Championship in order to commit crimes against citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the grounds of national hatred.

In the sports event jointly with a group of people whose identity is currently unknown to the investigation, Aram Nikolyan intentionally burned our national flag in front of a wide international audience and committed actions aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity in the Armenian society, as well as humiliating national dignity against Azerbaijan.

On April 19, Aram Nikolyan was involved as an accused person under Articles 12.2, 283.2.1, 12.2, 283.2.2 and 12.2, 324 of the Criminal Code and was put on the international wanted list with a pretrial detention order based on the court's decision.

In connection with the mentioned features, the Prosecutor General's Office sent official requests for legal assistance to the law enforcement authorities of foreign countries and requested the extradition of Aram Nikolyan to Azerbaijan in case of crossing the state border.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to take complex measures in order to expose the Republic of Armenia's national hatred and enmity against our people at the international level, as well as to ensure that the guilty persons are brought to justice within the framework of national and international legal norms.

News.Az