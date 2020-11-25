Baku residents hold motor rally to celebrate Kalbajar’s liberation (PHOTO)
A motor rally was held Wednesday in Baku to celebrate the liberation of Kalbajar district from Armenian occupation.
The rally took place immediately after Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated the nation on the liberation of Kalbajar district.
Cars decorated with flags were passing from school-lyceum #20 to the Martyrs' Alley, and then along with a number of central streets and avenues of the capital.
According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, Kalbajar district was transferred to Azerbaijan on November 25.