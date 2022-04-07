Baku says Brussels meeting is another important step to ensure peaceful development of region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku said the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels with the participation of the European Council president is another important step taken in the interests of Azerbaijan to ensure the future development of the region in peace and security, News.Az reports.

The Brussels meeting, which is a follow-up to the joint meeting of the parties on December 15, 2021, is dedicated to the discussion of the situation in the region, as well as the development of security, stability and peace in the region, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Azerbaijan's principles regarding the post-conflict development of the region, including full compliance with the provisions of the trilateral declaration of November 9/10, 2020, continuation of humanitarian steps to promote peace and trust between the parties, taking concrete steps for delimitation and demarcation and opening of transport and communications were widely discussed at the meeting. The President of the European Council made a statement following the meeting,” said the statement.

During the meeting, the participants stressed the importance of humanitarian measures to promote peace and trust between the parties, including issues related to missing persons, the need to clear mines, and noted that the EU would support humanitarian demining, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the region.

“The foreign ministers of the two countries were instructed to start drafting a peace agreement between the two countries on the basis of an initiative put forward by Azerbaijan a year ago and the basic principles presented by Azerbaijan some time ago.

“The participants stressed the importance of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries, and in particular, agreed to establish a Joint Border Commission by the end of April this year,” the ministry said.

“They also noted the importance of opening transport and communications between the two countries, including both railways and highways. It was reiterated that the EU is ready to support the development of transport infrastructure,” it added.

News.Az