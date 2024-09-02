Yandex metrika counter

Baku says Yerevan’s increased military spending threatens regional peace

Baku says Yerevan’s increased military spending threatens regional peace

A 50% increase in Armenia's military budget for 2024 poses a threat to regional peace, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in Baku, News.Az reports.

He stressed that Armenia is being fueled by false promises and provoked against Azerbaijan.

The top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is closely monitoring these developments.

