Baku Seaside National Park earns prestigious Green Flag Award

The Baku Seaside National Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award, recognizing its excellence as a well-managed green space.

The park was praised for its unique combination of historical, natural, ecological, and cultural features, as well as its aesthetic appeal and creation of a distinctive urban environment reflecting both the history and modern development of Baku. Officials also highlighted the park’s social significance and the innovative management model applied by the state in its maintenance, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognizes and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting a benchmark standard for recreational outdoor areas across the United Kingdom and around the world. Established in 1996, the program is now applied in more than 20 countries.

